Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $20.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

RRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Range Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Range Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Range Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Range Resources from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Range Resources from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.10.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. Range Resources had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 41.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 556.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Range Resources will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.76%.

In related news, SVP Erin W. Mcdowell sold 36,419 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $997,516.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,843.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 40,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total transaction of $1,179,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 282,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,337,943.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Erin W. Mcdowell sold 36,419 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $997,516.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,843.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 387,044 shares of company stock valued at $10,674,385. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Range Resources by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,351 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,059,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1,102.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 151,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after buying an additional 139,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

