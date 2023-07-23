Rayonier Inc. (RYN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.285 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Rayonier has raised its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Rayonier has a payout ratio of 193.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Rayonier to earn $0.54 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 211.1%.

RYN opened at $32.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.98 and a beta of 0.97. Rayonier has a one year low of $27.81 and a one year high of $38.47.

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.13 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rayonier will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RYN shares. TheStreet cut Rayonier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Rayonier in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial started coverage on Rayonier in a report on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Rayonier from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Rayonier in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier in the first quarter valued at $250,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Rayonier by 5.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of March 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

