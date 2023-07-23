Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Downgraded to Underperform at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $10.50 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Redfin from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Compass Point raised shares of Redfin from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redfin has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.98.

Redfin Price Performance

RDFN stock opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average is $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.94, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Redfin has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $17.68.

Insider Transactions at Redfin

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $325.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.95 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a negative return on equity of 387.26%. Equities research analysts expect that Redfin will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 174,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $1,630,651.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 261,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,485.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redfin

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 252,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Redfin by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 95,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Redfin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Redfin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Redfin by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

Further Reading

