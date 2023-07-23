Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Goodfood Market Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:FOO)

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOFree Report) – Analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Goodfood Market in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 18th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.28). Desjardins also issued estimates for Goodfood Market’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

