Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for United Community Banks, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United Community Banks in a research note issued on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for United Community Banks’ current full-year earnings is $2.48 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for United Community Banks’ FY2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

UCBI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Community Banks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on United Community Banks from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on United Community Banks from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.80.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $27.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.03. United Community Banks has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $39.50.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.08). United Community Banks had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $332.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Community Banks

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 97.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 113.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

