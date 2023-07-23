ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3,940.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $219.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.48. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.04 and a 12 month high of $247.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 29.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.27, for a total transaction of $324,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 253,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,830,068.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.27, for a total transaction of $324,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 253,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,830,068.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.10, for a total value of $1,317,167.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,411,453. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,476 shares of company stock worth $7,099,802 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Articles

