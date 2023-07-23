Reviewing Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) and Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) and Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Atara Biotherapeutics and Molecular Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atara Biotherapeutics 1 0 3 0 2.50 Molecular Partners 0 2 0 0 2.00

Atara Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $21.75, suggesting a potential upside of 935.71%. Molecular Partners has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.76%. Given Atara Biotherapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atara Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Molecular Partners.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Atara Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Molecular Partners has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Atara Biotherapeutics and Molecular Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atara Biotherapeutics $57.49 million 3.58 -$228.30 million ($2.08) -1.01 Molecular Partners $198.70 million 1.22 $123.50 million N/A N/A

Molecular Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Atara Biotherapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Atara Biotherapeutics and Molecular Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atara Biotherapeutics -373.95% -166.74% -71.54% Molecular Partners N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.6% of Molecular Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Atara Biotherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Molecular Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Molecular Partners beats Atara Biotherapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Its CAR T immunotherapy pipeline products include ATA2271 and ATA3271 to treat mesothelin; and ATA3219 for the treatment of B-cell malignancies, as well as ATA188 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute; and strategic collaboration with H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.

About Molecular Partners

(Get Free Report)

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops ankyrin proteins for the treatment of oncology and virology diseases. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and ensovibep (MP0420), a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The company develops MP0310, a DARPin molecule, which activates T-cells and other immune cells; MP0317, that allows tumor-restricted immune-cell CD40 activation for the treatment of fibroblast activation protein (FAP) positive cancers, which is in Phase I clinical trials; MP0317, a tumor-localized immune agonist that activates immune cells in the tumor, which is in Phase I clinical trials; and MP0274, that uses HER2-specific DARPin binding proteins. It also develops MP0533, a CD3 T cell candidate for acute myeloid leukemia; and MP0250 for vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)and hepatocyte growth factor. Molecular Partners AG has license and research collaboration agreements with Novartis AG to develop DARPin-conjugated radioligand therapies, as well as other third-party collaborators. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Schlieren, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.