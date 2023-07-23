RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
RF Industries stock opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average of $4.56. The firm has a market cap of $39.20 million, a P/E ratio of 54.43 and a beta of 1.03. RF Industries has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $7.42.
RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. RF Industries had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 million. Sell-side analysts expect that RF Industries will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
