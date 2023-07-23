Rocket Pool (RPL) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $612.87 Million

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Pool token can now be bought for about $31.35 or 0.00104601 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool has a market cap of $612.87 million and $3.91 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 19,547,496 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,547,495 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool.

Rocket Pool Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool (RPL) is a decentralized Ethereum staking pool that enables users to participate in ETH2 staking regardless of their investment size or technical expertise. It provides liquid staking and operates through a network of decentralized nodes, using open-source, audited smart contracts for non-custodial staking. Users can stake ETH and receive rETH, a tokenized form of staked ETH, which accrues rewards based on the network’s performance. RocketPool uses insurance mechanisms and requires node operators to stake RPL as collateral to protect against penalties.”

