Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.95 EPS.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ROP opened at $499.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $464.06 and its 200-day moving average is $446.52. The firm has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $356.21 and a 12-month high of $502.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.05%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at $17,294,126.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,294,126.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 38.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROP. StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $506.58.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.