Rossmore Private Capital Buys 279 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 100,433.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838,811 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 519.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,797,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,331 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,097,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,985,000 after buying an additional 1,862,023 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 19,064.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,377,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,872,000 after buying an additional 1,370,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.82.

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

Duke Energy stock opened at $94.78 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $113.67. The stock has a market cap of $73.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.69%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

