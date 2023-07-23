Rossmore Private Capital Has $239,000 Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Rossmore Private Capital lowered its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 39,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 20,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.76 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.65 and a 200-day moving average of $50.52.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

