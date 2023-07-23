Rossmore Private Capital Lowers Stock Position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:DTEC)

Rossmore Private Capital trimmed its holdings in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:DTEC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital owned about 0.34% of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,761,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter.

Get ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF alerts:

ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF Stock Performance

DTEC opened at $40.12 on Friday. ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF has a one year low of $29.94 and a one year high of $41.17. The company has a market cap of $125.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.03.

ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF Company Profile

The ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (DTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Disruptive Technologies index. The fund tracks an index of 100 global companies that are involved in disruptive technologies across 10 themes. DTEC was launched on Dec 29, 2017 and is managed by ALPS.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:DTEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.