Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Buys 13,511 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,112,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,511 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for 9.1% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd owned approximately 0.38% of Deere & Company worth $459,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% during the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $436.93. 1,195,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,242. The stock has a market cap of $128.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $400.04. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $310.46 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $352,497.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,010 shares of company stock worth $35,230,351. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

