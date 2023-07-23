Royal Bank of Canada (RY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 on August 24th

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 0.996 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99.

Royal Bank of Canada has increased its dividend by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Royal Bank of Canada has a dividend payout ratio of 45.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada to earn $8.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.8%.

NYSE RY opened at $99.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $83.63 and a 52 week high of $104.72.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 15.27%. On average, analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,144,000 after purchasing an additional 41,346 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 47.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 15,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 36.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.17.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

