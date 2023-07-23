RS Group plc (LON:RS1) Receives GBX 1,046.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,046.25 ($13.68).

Several brokerages have commented on RS1. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.73) price target on shares of RS Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of RS Group in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,000 ($13.08) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.38) price target on shares of RS Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.04) price target on shares of RS Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

RS1 opened at GBX 764.40 ($9.99) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,274.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. RS Group has a 12 month low of GBX 710.40 ($9.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,169 ($15.29). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 783.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 875.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a GBX 13.70 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from RS Group’s previous dividend of $7.20. RS Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3,500.00%.

In related news, insider Simon Pryce purchased 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 804 ($10.51) per share, for a total transaction of £233,160 ($304,864.02). In other RS Group news, insider Simon Pryce bought 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 804 ($10.51) per share, with a total value of £233,160 ($304,864.02). Also, insider David J. R. Sleath bought 6,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 803 ($10.50) per share, for a total transaction of £49,962.66 ($65,327.75). 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products and solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

