Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) is Lannebo Fonder AB’s 6th Largest Position

Lannebo Fonder AB raised its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for about 5.3% of Lannebo Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lannebo Fonder AB’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $32,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after acquiring an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,416,910 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,304,561,000 after acquiring an additional 450,250 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,022,629 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,801,441,000 after acquiring an additional 147,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,420,381,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $100,128.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,201,384.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total transaction of $3,520,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,401,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,849,517,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $100,128.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,201,384.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 973,248 shares of company stock worth $206,391,157 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $228.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,529,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,374,750. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $238.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.58. The stock has a market cap of $222.13 billion, a PE ratio of 600.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.50.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

