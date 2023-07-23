SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Purchased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,039 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of SAP by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of SAP by 241.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP opened at $134.02 on Friday. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $78.22 and a 1 year high of $145.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $158.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.97 billion. Analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $2.1864 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.08%.

SAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on SAP from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SAP from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on SAP from $154.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.92.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

