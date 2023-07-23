Schubert & Co Cuts Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Schubert & Co lessened its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Schubert & Co’s holdings in Southern were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Southern by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southern by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in Southern by 2.8% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC grew its stake in Southern by 2.5% in the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Southern by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

Southern Stock Up 2.8 %

In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $712,109.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,008.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $712,109.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,008.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $352,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,266,024.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,881,721. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SO traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,326,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,663,777. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $79.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Southern’s payout ratio is 90.32%.

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.