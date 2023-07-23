Schubert & Co Increases Stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Schubert & Co raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Schubert & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Schubert & Co owned 0.07% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 234.6% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,052,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,272 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,813,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 10,439.8% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,075,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,277 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,192,000. Finally, Planning Center Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,009,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DISV stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.83. The stock had a trading volume of 109,892 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.92.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

