Schubert & Co Takes Position in First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VIII – Cboe Vest US Equity Enhance and Moderate Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:XMAR)

Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VIII – Cboe Vest US Equity Enhance and Moderate Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:XMAR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VIII – Cboe Vest US Equity Enhance and Moderate Buffer ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,536,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VIII – Cboe Vest US Equity Enhance and Moderate Buffer ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,950,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VIII – Cboe Vest US Equity Enhance and Moderate Buffer ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,047,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VIII – Cboe Vest US Equity Enhance and Moderate Buffer ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $914,000. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VIII – Cboe Vest US Equity Enhance and Moderate Buffer ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $901,000.

Get First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VIII - Cboe Vest US Equity Enhance and Moderate Buffer ETF alerts:

First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VIII – Cboe Vest US Equity Enhance and Moderate Buffer ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of XMAR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.63. 86,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,485. First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VIII – Cboe Vest US Equity Enhance and Moderate Buffer ETF has a 1 year low of $29.69 and a 1 year high of $33.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.17.

First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VIII – Cboe Vest US Equity Enhance and Moderate Buffer ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March (XMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VIII – Cboe Vest US Equity Enhance and Moderate Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:XMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VIII - Cboe Vest US Equity Enhance and Moderate Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VIII - Cboe Vest US Equity Enhance and Moderate Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.