Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Sold by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,426,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 959,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,992,000 after buying an additional 14,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,709,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,903,000 after buying an additional 394,278 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $33.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $33.32.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.