Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) is BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

BCGM Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,803 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.7% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. BCGM Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $5,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 11,151 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SCHV stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.86. The company had a trading volume of 280,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,271. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $69.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.26.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

