Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 294.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,018 shares during the quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,428,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 328,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 114,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,374,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,264,000. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $9,714,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.97. 2,627,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,300,590. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

