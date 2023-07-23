SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEAC opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.04. SeaChange International has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $13.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.97.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 27.84% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $6.99 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEAC. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Weil Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 122,509.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107,808 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in SeaChange International during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

