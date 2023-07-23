Security Financial Services INC. Has $409,000 Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Security Financial Services INC. lessened its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,318,000 after acquiring an additional 114,428,100 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 965.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,428,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,287 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,961,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,387 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,407 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $52,325,000.

Shares of DGRO stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $53.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,552,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,747. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $53.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.43. The firm has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

