Security Financial Services INC. Has $754,000 Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Security Financial Services INC. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PepsiCo by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,947 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 16,362.5% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,272,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,174,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.16. The stock had a trading volume of 15,022,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,197,238. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.98 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $261.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.62%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

