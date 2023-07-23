Security Financial Services INC. Increases Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Security Financial Services INC. raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of Security Financial Services INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $83,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,134,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $304,960,000,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLH stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.70. 2,127,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,371. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.97. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.68 and a 12-month high of $125.69.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.