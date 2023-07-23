Security Financial Services INC. Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJS. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJS traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $98.60. The company had a trading volume of 255,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,203. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $82.09 and a 1 year high of $106.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.35 and a 200-day moving average of $94.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

