Security Financial Services INC. Purchases 3,550 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Security Financial Services INC. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 5,714,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,010,000 after acquiring an additional 264,335 shares during the period. Morling Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 109,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 29,030 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 465,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after purchasing an additional 32,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 331,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after purchasing an additional 27,818 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $27.97. 837,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,305. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $28.17.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

