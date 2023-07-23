Security Financial Services INC. Purchases 606 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Security Financial Services INC. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period.

Shares of IYH traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $286.44. The company had a trading volume of 24,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,526. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $250.10 and a 52-week high of $294.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $275.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

