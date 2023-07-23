SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEGRO has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,030.50 ($13.47).

Shares of SGRO stock opened at GBX 785.40 ($10.27) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 766.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 791.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.27. The stock has a market cap of £9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -490.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.68. SEGRO has a twelve month low of GBX 669.20 ($8.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,101 ($14.40).

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 9.9 million square metres of space (106 million square feet) valued at £20.9 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

