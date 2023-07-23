Select Medical’s (SEM) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Select Medical from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet raised Select Medical from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Select Medical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Select Medical Trading Down 2.0 %

Select Medical stock opened at $31.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Select Medical has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $33.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.33.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. Select Medical had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Medical will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

Insider Transactions at Select Medical

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $1,431,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,939,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,682,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $1,431,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,939,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,682,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 10,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $295,795.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,526.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,011 shares of company stock valued at $8,948,306 in the last three months. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Select Medical

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 12.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 1,083.7% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 101,478 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 92,905 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 14.8% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 211,276 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 27,286 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Select Medical

(Get Free Report)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.