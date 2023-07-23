Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $374.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SXT traded down $3.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.39. The stock had a trading volume of 323,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.83. Sensient Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $62.86 and a fifty-two week high of $89.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.87.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.06%.

Insider Activity at Sensient Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensient Technologies

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd sold 6,304,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $448,468,532.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 42.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 23.0% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors & Extracts Group segment offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

