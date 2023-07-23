Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Shinhan Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.
Shinhan Financial Group Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE SHG opened at $26.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.34. Shinhan Financial Group has a 1 year low of $22.98 and a 1 year high of $36.64.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shinhan Financial Group
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHG. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,210,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 650,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,745,000 after acquiring an additional 310,419 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 946.6% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 264,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after acquiring an additional 239,083 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 206,165 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 364,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after acquiring an additional 159,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.69% of the company’s stock.
Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile
Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Shinhan Financial Group
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.