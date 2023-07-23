Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Shinhan Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Shares of NYSE SHG opened at $26.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.34. Shinhan Financial Group has a 1 year low of $22.98 and a 1 year high of $36.64.

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.25. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHG. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,210,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 650,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,745,000 after acquiring an additional 310,419 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 946.6% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 264,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after acquiring an additional 239,083 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 206,165 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 364,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after acquiring an additional 159,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

