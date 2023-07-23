Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.05

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as low as C$0.04. Sienna Resources shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 11,000 shares traded.
Sienna Resources Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 21.79, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05.
Sienna Resources Company Profile
Sienna Resources Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Finland, Norway, and the United States. The company primarily explores for platinum, palladium, and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Habanero Resources Inc and changed its name to Sienna Resources Inc in January 2014.
