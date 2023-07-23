SkyOak Wealth LLC Cuts Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carlyle Group Inc. lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 8,482,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $718,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089,639 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MKS Instruments by 16.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,129,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $506,570,000 after purchasing an additional 864,178 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in MKS Instruments by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,642,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $696,324,000 after purchasing an additional 241,134 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in MKS Instruments by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,840,757 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $325,427,000 after purchasing an additional 420,430 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in MKS Instruments by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,662,475 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $140,862,000 after acquiring an additional 151,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $27,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,725.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $27,122.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,725.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Carlyle Partners Vi Cayman Hol sold 2,000,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $172,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,482,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,292,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,000,450 shares of company stock worth $172,286,555. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKSI stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.66. The company had a trading volume of 631,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,181. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18 and a beta of 1.54. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.77 and a twelve month high of $123.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.03.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.76. The company had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.85 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 34.11%.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

