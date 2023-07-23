SkyOak Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

SkyOak Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,820,000 after buying an additional 652,159 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,436,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,188,000 after acquiring an additional 685,011 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,199 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,620,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,848,000 after acquiring an additional 76,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,016,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,483,000 after acquiring an additional 258,238 shares during the last quarter.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of BATS NOBL traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.48. The company had a trading volume of 954,369 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
