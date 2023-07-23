SkyOak Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

SkyOak Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.4% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.81. The stock had a trading volume of 843,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,596. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.01 and its 200-day moving average is $155.78. The firm has a market cap of $70.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $166.34.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.