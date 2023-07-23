SkyOak Wealth LLC Grows Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 937 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 16.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 41.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 43,680 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 385.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 15,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,115,000 after purchasing an additional 301,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.44. The company had a trading volume of 12,815,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,047,266. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.97 and its 200-day moving average is $61.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $270.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.70%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

