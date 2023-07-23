SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $9.01 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,965 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 2.7% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 192,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,534,000 after acquiring an additional 52,789 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,115,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.29. 759,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,871. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.92. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.18 and a 52 week high of $78.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

