SkyOak Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

SkyOak Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $717,932,000 after purchasing an additional 852,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,535,000 after purchasing an additional 465,616 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $506,083,000 after buying an additional 15,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 953,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $447,313,000 after buying an additional 254,505 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $620.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.46.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ULTA stock traded down $2.24 on Friday, hitting $460.11. The company had a trading volume of 699,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,266. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.58 and a 12-month high of $556.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $458.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $498.15. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.34.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.