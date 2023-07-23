SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 100 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.0% during the first quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.2% during the first quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,043,589.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $484,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at $67,043,589.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,047. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ IDXX traded up $11.74 on Friday, hitting $554.60. 1,621,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $489.78 and its 200 day moving average is $484.01. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.06 and a 52 week high of $558.76. The company has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of 66.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.19.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $900.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.36 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 117.37%. Research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.86.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

