SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 100 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

SkyOak Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,483 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.2% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total transaction of $95,569.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,854,757.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total transaction of $95,569.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,854,757.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,394 shares of company stock worth $9,754,096 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. New Street Research downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 17th. Argus raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $263.00 to $333.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.20.

META stock traded down $8.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $294.26. 42,139,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,770,244. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $277.37 and its 200-day moving average is $218.96. The company has a market cap of $754.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $318.68.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

