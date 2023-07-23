SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 400 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

SkyOak Wealth LLC cut its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,091 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,182,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,105,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,938 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $2,801,442,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,106,454 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,691,765,000 after acquiring an additional 122,503 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,537,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,108 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 23.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,218,565 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,190,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,169 shares during the period. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total transaction of $493,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,938.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,749,880.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 244,322 shares of company stock valued at $32,380,391. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.6 %

TMUS stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.90. The company had a trading volume of 12,713,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,892,854. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.31. The stock has a market cap of $169.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMUS. StockNews.com began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.