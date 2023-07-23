SkyOak Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP)

SkyOak Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 221.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF Stock Performance

GVIP traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,376. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.25. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a twelve month low of $65.34 and a twelve month high of $89.74.

Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (GVIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the 50 most-frequently held US companies selected from the portfolios of hedge funds. GVIP was launched on Nov 1, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.