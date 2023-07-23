SkyOak Wealth LLC Trims Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

SkyOak Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,648 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,011,042 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $504,972,000 after acquiring an additional 921,435 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,763,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $496,644,000 after acquiring an additional 7,115,861 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $493,248,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 12,884,970 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $433,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,644,987 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $391,737,000 after buying an additional 158,827 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GM traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.55. 13,621,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,019,635. General Motors has a 12-month low of $31.10 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.59.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. General Motors’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.56%.

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,601,893. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GM has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

