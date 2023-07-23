Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at UBS Group

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Snap from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.29.

SNAP opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.23. Snap has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $13.89.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Snap had a negative return on equity of 33.79% and a negative net margin of 30.89%. The firm had revenue of $988.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Research analysts predict that Snap will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $111,150.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 465,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,571.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snap news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $367,155.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 948,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,267,754.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $111,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 465,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,571.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,435,158 shares of company stock valued at $14,269,446.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Snap by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Snap by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,216,000. Institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

