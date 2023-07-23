Societe Generale Downgrades Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) to Hold

Societe Generale downgraded shares of Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on STRNY. Investec raised Severn Trent to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Severn Trent from GBX 2,825 ($36.94) to GBX 2,800 ($36.61) in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Severn Trent from GBX 3,000 ($39.23) to GBX 2,850 ($37.26) in a report on Monday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,932.50.
Severn Trent Stock Up 2.2 %
OTCMKTS:STRNY opened at $34.45 on Wednesday. Severn Trent has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $38.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.72.
Severn Trent Increases Dividend
Severn Trent Company Profile
Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.
