SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) PT Lowered to $400.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $429.00 to $400.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SEDG. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $351.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $359.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $393.00 to $359.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $379.00 to $396.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $372.75.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $263.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.62, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.36. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $190.15 and a 12-month high of $375.90.

Insider Activity at SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $943.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.37 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total transaction of $752,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,616,342.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 988.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 21,734 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 624,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,850,000 after purchasing an additional 69,466 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 13.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

